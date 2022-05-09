Discussions between the groups were held in the immediate aftermath of the election and continued over the weekend with each seeking to influence the make-up of the next administration.

Having made two gains, coupled with the Conservatives' losing four seats, the Lib Dems are now the largest single group on the city council but still do not have an overall majority.

Headed by councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the Lib Dems have run a minority administration for the last year after talks over a potential coalition failed.

Leader of the council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Local elections count 2022, Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-56)

With 17 councillors after winning seats in the Baffins and Eastney & Craneswater wards, the group is five seats short of a majority.

Labour, having gained two councillors - taking its total to nine - and won more votes than any other group, is in a better position now to influence the administration, although its demands proved too much for the Lib Dems to agree to a coalition last year.

Councillor Cal Corkery, Labour deputy group leader said many of these 'priorities' still remained but that there would again be discussions about a formal partnership between the two parties.

'We won the election in Portsmouth because people voted for our policies and supported our aims for the city,' he said. 'Our job now is to get them implemented.'

A top priority for Labour is the introduction of the Living Wage for all workers employed through contracted city council services. The policy has been one of its long-term aims and was the headline proposal in the budget amendment it put forward earlier this year.

'It would benefit thousands of families in the city,' Cllr Corkery added. 'And that extra money would be spent on local businesses and be a boost to the whole of Portsmouth.'

The Portsmouth Independents Party, which until it gained two seats last week was represented solely by its leader George Madgwick, is also hoping its increased numbers will give it greater influence.

His chief aim: a cabinet position will not happen this year, he admitted but he said the party would now have access to a greater number of privileges.

'Being a group we now get access to certain things I had no access to last year, such as group leaders' meetings,' he said. 'We can also have opposition spokesmen and we will have representation in scrutiny committees.

'Being a purely independent, local party our only aim is serving our communities and we don't have those demands the national groups have been made of us. It means we are totally open to working with anyone.'

He said talks had been held with every group in recent days and would continue this week on any potential collaboration.

This has included discussions with Conservative group leader Simon Bosher whose group now has only 13 councillors.

Cllr Bosher said the loss of four seats said the ongoing Partygate issue had been a 'hindrance' in terms on winning voters, despite earlier saying it had not been an issue during campaigning.