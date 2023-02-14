The new design for the Osborn Road car park

A planning application, submitted by Fareham Borough Council, will determine the future of the 806-space multi-storey car park adjacent to the shopping centre.

The proposed design is a split-level surface car park comprising 124 standard bays, seven accessible and eight active EV spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-storey car park in Osborn Road, Fareham

The car park will have a split deck arrangement, a space-efficient design that uses two levels separated by a 1.5m height difference.

Photovoltaic panels will be fitted onto steel canopies which will cover two rows of parking bays. The electricity generated from these panels will power the car park, lighting and electric vehicle charging points with some electricity shared with the adjacent Fareham Live Theatre which is currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design proposal follows a public consultation launched by the council on January 11 which sought the views of local residents and businesses to ensure construction can be managed in a considerate way.

Planning documents state the existing car park ‘no longer caters to its users’ needs’ and that the ‘flawed design method’ has ‘proven to fail structurally’ at other sites.

The new car park Picture: Fareham Borough Council

‘Hence, it is proposed for demolishing,’ it reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The local authority has completed user analysis and has determined that post-pandemic, there is no longer a need for such a high capacity car park in this location.

‘The proposal for a new surface car park would supply the area with sufficient parking spaces, all within five minutes walk from the new Fareham Live theatre and Fareham shopping centre.

‘The parking bays are sized for modern large cars, the vehicle one-way route is easy to use and the pedestrian access points are user-friendly and appropriate.

‘Sustainability is a priority and this is represented in the substantial amount of energy that will be produced from the PV canopies on site. This energy will be stored in the discreet battery area situated on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad