A detached bungalow will be demolished to make way for four new houses to help boost the coffers at a school.

Fareham Borough Council planning chiefs have approved the demolition of the bungalow at 44 Common Lane Titchfield, on land, next to and belonging to, West Hill Park Primary School – a private school for children aged two to 13.

The new houses will be two-storey with two three-bedroom semi-detached homes on the frontage with two, four-bedroom detached homes to the rear. An access track to the west of the site from Common Lane will provide access for all four dwellings but run the length of the neighbour’s garden front and back the members heard.

44 Common Lane Four Homes To Replace A Bungalow C) Council Documents

A council officer told the meeting on Wednesday (September 11) that to reduce noise from vehicles they would put a condition that the surface of the drive be a permeable, acoustic-friendly, hard-standing material.

There were two objectors, neighbours Neil Darke and James Bartlett, both objections read by Mr Bartlett regarding noise and disturbance from the increased vehicle movements and the problem of flooding on the land and area.

Mr Bartlett, who lives next to the land, said his garden is unwalkable without wellington boots each year. The surface water from the school is diverted into the site which then goes into his garden.

He said he found the design was the wrong way round and the access should run along the side of the school access where there is woodland.

Fareham Borough Council Planning Committee, Cllr Ian Bastable And Cllr Joanne Burton

Councillor Steve Dugan (Con, Hill Head) sought reassurance from the council officer that the trees would not interfere with the new homes. The council officer said the house foundations were secure.

Planning agent Giles Brockbank, on behalf of the school, said the site is designed to keep the protected woodland and so the access to all four houses runs along Mr Bartlett’s garden.

He said the development would bring the school financial stability and much-needed housing to the area.

Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) was keen to point out the school’s financial stability was not a planning matter. The application was being judged on its merits as a backland development with the evidence in front of the committee.

Fareham Borough Council Planning Committee. From R: Cllr David Foot, Cllr Ian Bastable, Cllr Joanne Burton, Cllr Kirsten Wiltshire, Cllr Steve Dugan, Cllr Paul Nother, Cllr Kay Mandry, Cllr Gemma Furnivall

Cllr Bastable was reassured by the council officer that bin lorries could get up to service all the houses and reverse in the driveway at the front of two semi-detached homes before driving forward into the main road again.