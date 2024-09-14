Council officers have recommended approving what residents have called “absurd” plans for a 12-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Paddington Road, North End.

Plans submitted on behalf of Gold Homes would extend an existing eight-bedroom HMO to 12 bedrooms if approved by Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee next week (September 11).

The proposed works would not involve any external changes to the house at 51 Paddington Road, only internal alterations, including adding a second staircase.

The HMO in Paddington Road, North End, has been recommended for approval.

The council has adopted a policy that restricts the number of HMOs to no more than 10 per cent of homes within a 50-metre radius of an application site.

Council documents said that four out of the 70 properties within a 50-metre radius are currently HMOs, meaning that if the plans are approved, the percentage would increase to 5.79 per cent.

The application has received 14 comments from residents, all of whom object to the plans.

One resident said: “I strongly object to this HMO proposal. I have had to reread the proposal as it defies all reasonable logic. I wholeheartedly agree with all the other well-explained and sadly well-trodden objections regarding traffic, schools, sewerage, etc., and as a worker in healthcare, I have absolute sympathy for the strain on the local health service.

“This is an absurd proposal and I would urge PCC (Portsmouth City Council) to reconsider. It has all the hallmarks of extreme profiteering at the expense of local long-time residents who care deeply about the community.”

Residents can view the committee report and the planning application by using the reference 24/00391/FUL.