Waterlooville town centre regeneration plans could take another step forward as a new use for an old bank aims to boost the local environment and night time economy.

The former Barclays Bank in London Road, which closed in November 2023, could be converted into shops and a 13-bedroom house in multiple occupancy (HMO) if planning chiefs approve the scheme.

Wesley Haynes, of Thriving Living Ltd, submitted plans to Havant Borough Council to convert the bank at 81 London Road into two shops on the ground floor with a 13-bed HMO across three floors.

The London Road branch closed in 2023

JB Architect’s designs increase the size of the building by extending the first floor to the length of the current ground floor and adding a second floor. The ground floor rear of the building will also be extended with a roof terrace space on top, accessed from the first floor. A change of use for the building must also be approved.

The architect’s supporting statement said: “It is committed to retaining and enhancing the vitality and viability of the Waterlooville town centre by maintaining a diverse range of uses.

“The objective is to improve the town centre’s environment and contribute to its evening economy.”

The plans show 13 bedrooms, each with en-suite shower rooms and built-in wardrobes across three floors.

The top floor has five ensuite bedrooms, the first floor has six and the ground floor has two.

The entrance to the HMO is on the rear of the ground floor with the communal living spaces such as the kitchen, living room, laundry room and external courtyard for sitting.

At the front part of the ground floor are two retail units, 50 square metres and 47 square metres each, with a rear access onto Swiss Road.

The site currently has five car parking spaces and will increase to six parking spaces with room for 14 cycle spaces.

The plans propose a mixture of black/grey composite cladding and timber cladding to be used on external walls, along with dark fibre cement bricks to replace the white render. The grey aluminium double-glazed window frames will have grey blank panels beneath and above. A wooden pergola above the roof terrace space is also part of the modern living space.

There are separate waste bin sites for the commercial waste and HMO waste.

The council planning chiefs will decide on application reference APP/25/00096 by May 15.