Dogs now to be allowed on Southsea Beach at Eastney in the summer after support to change ban area
But Portsmouth City Council has decided not to lift the dog ban elsewhere in the morning and evenings saying it could cause “community tensions” and be hard to enforce.
Dogs are currently banned on the beach between Southsea Castle and the Royal Marines Yomper Statue from April 30 to September 30 but from next year this will be reduced to the area from the Castle to the Eastney Coffee Cup, which would open up more beach space for dog walkers.
The decision follows a public consultation with most people supporting moving the eastern boundary. They included Councillor Matthew Winnington who backed the proposal, saying the Yomper Statue is hard to see from the beach, which can confuse dog owners.
However, fewer people supported a second proposal allowing dogs on other beach areas at set times in the morning and evening. While 58 per cent were in favour, 67 per cent of total survey respondents were dog owners or walkers.
Meanwhile, 53 per cent of non-dog owners were strongly against the idea.
Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council, pointed out that it would be hard to enforce without a dedicated patrol team. He added: “It could swiftly erode confidence amongst beach users” potentially leading to “community tensions”.
“Additionally we’ve consulted officers and no other coastal local authority within an hour’s travel time of Portsmouth has such a policy in place we are concerned that this could lead to a significant increase in dog owners travelling into the city from other areas in the summer upsetting the current balance and placing an even greater burden on the need for effective enforcement.
“The administration intends to trial a seafront Patrol during the next bathing season to assist with public information around all the dues and notes across the area helping to ensure that the needs of all sea front users are balanced.”
