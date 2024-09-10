Portsmouth residents are being asked if they want to see changes to rules restricting dogs on the beach - including lifting the ban on part of the beach altogether.

Currently there is a 24-hour seasonal exclusion zone between Southsea Castle and the Royal Marine Yomper statue, and at the Hotwalls section of the beach which means dogs are banned from the beach itself between April 30 to September 30.

But now, following a large volume of feedback from the public, changes being considered from next year over whether to allow dogs on the entire beach all year round, but only during strict time periods during the bathing season - for example early mornings or later in the evenings.

Portsmouth City Council's cabinet today (Tuesday, September 10) approved a public consultation which will ask for people's views, with consideration also being given to reducing the dog exclusion zone at Eastney. It is looking at the possibility of moving the eastern boundary so it's in line with the Coffee Cup Eastney which would allow families bringing their children and dogs to the beach to be nearer toilets and facilities.

It would also give residents easier access to a dog-walking area and provide a visible boundary of where the restricted zone starts.

Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: "The current Public Spaces Protection Order which covers the current restrictions runs out next year. With the number of dog owners in the city increasing since the last order came into force it's important to ask people what they think about the current rules. I hope as many people as possible will take part in the consultation to help us make an informed decision on any changes."

The consultation is expected to launch on Friday, September 20 and run until October 18, and will appear on the council's website when it goes live: Your say - Portsmouth City CouncilIf approved, the changes would come into effect next year, following the full public consultation.

Wardens, who have the authority to issue on-the-spot fines, will continue to enforce dog restrictions and address fouling on the beach.