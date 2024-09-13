The fourth phase of the Southsea Sea Defences project has now been completed.

Work along the coastal path in Eastern Road has now been completed, with the route being reopened to the public. Portsmouth City Council Leader, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: “The opening of the coastal path at Eastern Road comes just at the right time, as work on the final phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme at Ports Creek is starting.

Eastern Road coastal path has been reopened in the latest step of the Southsea Sea Defences project. | PCC

“The stretch along Eastern Road has been significantly enhanced by the project, both in terms of flood defences and beautification of the area for recreational use. By spring 2025, when all the newly planted trees have started to establish and wildflowers are in full bloom, it will be a great spot for our community to walk along the coast and enjoy nature."

Further landscaping work with more seeding and tree planting will continue until later this year. More than 200 new trees will eventually be planted. Residents can now partially use The Langstone Harbour Viewing car park near Tangier Road, Baffins. Pedestrians can now use the coastal path, but cyclists and people using e-scooters are advised to use the shared path next to Eastern Road.

The North Portsea Coastal Scheme covers 8.4km of coastline from Tipner through to Milton. New coastal defences are designed to significantly reduce the risk of coastal flooding for over the next 100 years - protecting 4,200 homes, 500 businesses and critical infrastructure. Work in the area from Kendall's Wharf in the north along the Eastern Road to Milton Common has been progressing since 2019.