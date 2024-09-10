Final preparations are being made before the next phase of the sea defence works in Southsea begin which will see the Esplanade close for around 18 months.

The area between Blue Reef Aquarium and the hovercraft will be closed to the public from October 21 - after the Great South Run - until Summer 2026 to allow for the works for the next phase of the sea defences which is known as Frontage 3.

As well carrying out the work to position the boulders and other materials to create the defences in the sea, parking spaces immediately next to the Portsmouth Naval Memorial will be removed to widen the promenade to create a better pedestrian route to the sea from Southsea Common.

Clarence Esplanade will also be narrowed and become westbound-only, except for a segregated cycleway which can be used to travel in either direction and will mostly be separated from the road by parking spaces. The monuments on the Esplanade will also be repositioned and new seating in place with the whole area matching the phase which opened this summer between the Pyramids the Blue Reef.

A CGI of the proposed sea defences near Southsea Common. Credit: Coastal Partners

During the works Clarence Esplanade will be closed to all traffic both ways between the hovercraft and Blue Reef area with a diversion in place through Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way and Pier Road. A new temporary footpath will also be created along Southsea Common during the works.

As previously reported by The News The Beachclub, which sits on Clarence Esplanade, will be shutting its doors from October 20 as it cannot operate while the work is being carried out.

The sea defences is the UK’s biggest authority-led coastal defence project which is costing upwards of £180million. The project has been divided into phases with phase one starting back in September 2020.