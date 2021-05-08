Election 2021: Havant Borough Council results and reaction as Conservatives sweep the board
A BLUE wave hit the Havant Borough Council election count today as all of the 14 seats up for grabs went to Conservative candidates.
Returning officer Brian Wood announced the results at midday at the count hall set up in Havant Leisure Centre.
In Barncroft, Bedhampton, Cowplain, Emsworth, Hart Plain, Hayling East, Hayling West, Purbrook, St Faith’s, Stakes, and Waterloo, the Conservative party held its seats.
Malc Carpenter of the Hampshire Independents lost his Battins seat to Conservative Tom Moutray, and Labour lost its Bondfields seat.
UKIP’s Warren Park seat has also been lost to Conservatives.
Several Conservative candidates celebrating their success promised to work hard in their roles.
Cllr Stone, who has just been elected to Havant Borough Council for Bondfields, said: ‘I’ve already been out and about contacting residents prior to the election, and I look forward to starting work immediately.’
Havant Borough Council now has 36 Conservative councillors, one Labour councillor, and one Liberal Democrat, with no Independent representatives.
Imogen Payter, newly elected councillor for the ward of St Faith’s, said: ‘Very happy with the outcome in St Faith’s, very happy to be elected, I worked very hard to do it, and I look forward to working even harder.’
The average turnout for this election, including postal votes, was 31 per cent.
Emsworth had the highest voter turnout at 44.64 per cent, while Warren Park had the lowest at 16.33 per cent.
Alan Mak MP, a Conservative, said that he is pleased with the outcome of the election.
He said: ‘Thank you to local residents for their continuing support.
‘Our councillors work hard alongside me all year round for our community, and I’m delighted we have several new young councillors joining our experienced team to deliver for our area.
‘This is a great set of election results for local Conservatives across the Havant constituency, and I know our councillors will continue to work hard for our communities, alongside me as local MP.
‘Thank you to residents for their strong support.’
Barncroft
Yvonne Weeks (Con) 578
Anthony Berry (Lab) 177
Bradley Stuart-James (Lib Dem) 110
Turnout 19%
Majority 401
Con hold
Battins
Tom Moutray (Con) 430
Jason Horton (Lab) 221
Malc Carpenter (Hampshire Independents) 122
Annie Martin (Lib Dem) 118
Turnout 18.25%
Majority 209
Con gain
Bedhampton
David Guest (Con) 1,255
Philippa Gray (Lib Dem) 762
Philip Pearson (Lab) 232
Rosie Blackburn (Green) 156
Turnout 32.55%
Majority 493
Con hold
Bondfields
Richard Stone (Con) 590
Amy Louise Redsull (Lab) 302
Isabel Harrison (Lib Dem) 100
Turnout 20.1%
Majority 288
Con gain
Cowplain
David Keast (Con) 1,643
Quentin Wallace-Jones (Green) 395
Lisa Tyler-Jackson (Lib Dem) 295
Turnout 31.71%
Majority 1,248
Con hold
Emsworth
Lulu Bowerman (Con) 1,961
Steve Bilbe (Lab) 777
Anne Sayer (Green) 511
Jane Briggs (Lib Dem) 439
Turnout 44.64%
Majority 1,184
Con hold
Hart Plain
Elaine Shimbart (Con) 1,512
Susan Arnold (Lab) 392
Suzette Gray (Lib Dem) 248
Turnout 28.23%
Majority 1,120
Con hold
Haying East
Leah Turner (Con) 1,426
Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem) 505
Robert Soar (Green) 329
Lynn Tolmon (Lab) 316
Turnout 33.98%
Majority 921
Con hold
Hayling West
Brenda Linger (Con) 1,458
Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 479
Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 476
Richard Lanchester (Green) 268
Turnout 38.91%
Majority 979
Con hold
Purbrook
Caren Howard (Con) 1,513
Simon Hagan (Lab) 373
Patrick Bealey (Green) 219
Paul Tansom (Lib Dem) 266
Turnout 31.59%
Majority 1,140
Con hold
St Faiths
Imogen Payter (Con) 1,497
Phil Munday (Lab) 1,073
Faith Ponsonby (Lib Dem) 359
Shelley Saunders (Green) 307
Turnout 40%
Majority 424
Con hold
Stakes
Dianne Elizabeth Lloyd (Con) 1,211
Lorraine Louise Brown (Lab) 424
Gregory Philip Anthony Pearson (Lib Dem) 181
Turnout 23.67%
Majority 787
Con hold
Warren Park
Tony Denton (Con) 487
Richard Brown (Lab) 247
John Jones (Lib Dem) 92
Turnout 16.33%
Majority 240
Con gain
Waterloo
Peter Wade (Con) 1,869
Howard Sherlock (Lab) 381
Izzy Fletcher (Lib Dem) 344
Turnout 32.05%
Majority 1,488
Con hold