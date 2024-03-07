Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifteen EV points have been made operational, bringing the total to 34 being available for motorists to use. Portsmouth City Council (PCC) received a safety warning from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE) in November 2023, resulting in all 98 units being shut down.

Councillor Graham Heaney said at the time it was an "absolute disaster" for electric car users. A total of 12 points were made operational again in December last year, but more still needs to be done.

More on-street electricity charging points have been switched back on following a fault last year. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: “We've been working closely with all parties to get more EV chargepoints back online, and I'm pleased to see a further 14 made available for people to use. I know this has been an inconvenience to electric vehicle owners in the city, and we’re very sorry for the impact this situation is causing. As there is higher demand for charging points, we'd ask people to please move their vehicles once they're charged so that other EV owners can use them."

The local authority and SSE are investigating the cause of the safety issue. Workers have been prioritising the points which can be turned back on the quickest. Once the point are back online, the dedicated parking spots can only be used for vehicles which are charging.