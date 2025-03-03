An Emsworth pub is to be made safer with a new emergency staircase and improvements to help in bad weather and flooding.

The Lord Raglan, a grade II-listed building on 35 Queen Street, will see improvements to its health and safety including a new fire exit staircase, if planners approve the scheme.

Applicant Steve Grady of Videttes has applied to Havant Borough Council to install a new emergency escape staircase over the existing parapet roof leading to the garden. The conservatory will be removed and a pergola erected. The existing rear pathway will be extended along with some additional building repairs.

Changes are planned at the Lord Raglan Pub in Emsworth | LDRS

The flood risk assessment from i.d design said the site has experienced flooding in the past, particularly in the rear garden area. The pathway to the rear entrance is often made inaccessible due to flooding. It said: “The new pathway extension will divert excess surface water to drainages to mitigate risks on the site.”

The design, access and heritage statement said the two-storey, 18th-century pub, was notable for its traditional architecture and unique waterside garden. It is the only Emsworth pub with a waterside garden backing onto the Slipper Mill Pond and the River Ems. The building is made of flint and brick, with a tile roof.

The statement said the layout of the pub means that access to the accommodation is through the kitchen on the ground floor of the pub. The occupiers do not have any other means of escape during an emergency so an external staircase has been incorporated over the parapet. This has been designed to minimise impact on the existing fabric of the building while providing a necessary and safe escape route.

The proposed works include installing an emergency escape staircase of galvanised steel over the existing parapet roof, giving a direct route to the garden to improve safety.

The statement said the modern conservatory will be demolished because it is not in keeping with the building’s historic character.

A freestanding wooden pergola on concrete stands will be installed in the garden area, designed to be reversible as it is not physically attached to the listed building.

The new rear entrance pathway will be made of paving stones to match the existing path replacing the current muddy and unsafe surface to ensure safety.

The application form said additional safety improvements include replacing some internal wooden doors with 30 and 60 minute fire doors with smoke seals, vision panels and overhead door closers.

There will also be a double rail keyclamp handrail installed where there is unstable timber fencing. Some existing uPVC windows will be replaced with hardwood timber sash windows to match the existing ones and the felt parapet roof will be repaired. Work will be done to repair walls where necessary with plasterboard and skimming before painting.

The design, access and heritage statement said: “The works enhance the functionality and aesthetics of 35 Queen Street while preserving its historical and architectural significance.”

Council planning officers will decide the application reference APP/25/00098 by April 10.