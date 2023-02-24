Esso in Green Road, Southsea. Picture by Google Street View

Four people objected to the planning application for the Esso petrol station in Green Road which sought permission to vary a condition of planning approval for an extension last year that limited it to opening from 7am to 10pm.

Among the objectors was Gloucester View resident Alessia Melli who said the extension was ‘unnecessary’.

‘The garage is located in a very residential area where there is the high likelihood of noise disturbance early in the morning, or late at night,’ she said. ‘There are numerous alternative options within a stone’s throw of the site so increasing the choice and accessibility is not a real need.

‘With the selling of alcohol, you will also be increasing the likelihood of unsocial behaviour in Green Road, an existing problem which would only be exacerbated.’

As well as the later closing time, the approved application also allows the business to open an hour earlier at 6pm.

Concerns raised by the objectors were also echoed by council environmental health officers who also opposed the scheme. ‘Increased activity associated with the proposed variation will extend the potential for disturbance into the sensitive night time period,’ the objection said.

Despite this, planning permission was granted.

‘The proposed extension of the existing opening hours by a further two hours would provide an extended opportunity for convenience shopping and the purchase of vehicle fuel to the benefit of the local community,’ the assessment by planning officers said.

‘Whilst concerns have been raised by the council’s environmental health section that the extended hours could potentially cause disturbance into the sensitive night time period, the proposed opening until 11pm is not considered unreasonable within a residential location such as this.’

The report added that there was ‘no evidence to suggest that the extended hours would cause any greater noise and disturbance or increase in traffic over and above the existing situation’.