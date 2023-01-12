Gosport Borough councillor Graham Burgess, leader of the Conservative opposition, has nominated ex-council leader Mark Hook to be an honorary freeman.

The title of honorary freeman is a mark of distinction reflecting the eminence of a person who rendered significant or valuable services to the borough.

Mark Hook, on his final day in office as Gosport council leader in 2021. Picture: David George

Cllr Burgess said: ‘The reason I’ve done it is that not only because he worked 30 years as a councillor but all the other things he’s done as well.

‘He’s been the chairman of St John’s Ambulance, chairman of the Thorngate Trust which has lots of properties of people in the borough and he took Gosport Borough FC to Wembley.

‘Because these appointments are not political and bearing in mind we’ve had Bob Whitbread who only did eight years, he wasn’t a chairman or anything. Mark was a leader for 13 years and a councillor of 30 so he thoroughly deserves it.

‘This is for someone who has done service to the borough, it is not a political appointment, I think he has done more than enough to justify the award of freedom of the borough.’

In May last year councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, called for an audit into financial dealings carried out by members of the previous conservative administration, including Mr Hook.

Cllr Chewyn said: ‘The Conservatives are not just nominating him to be an alderman, but a freeman – which is the highest honour the borough can bestow.

‘The Liberal Democrat group will not support Mark Hook, we do not believe he is a fit and proper person to receive Gosport’s highest honour.

‘Two-thirds of the council have to vote for him – if the Liberal Democrat group does not support him, and we won’t, he doesn’t get the honour.

