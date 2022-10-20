A street artist is kicking up a stink in a protest against Liz Truss.

The campaigner, who goes by the name of Mr Browne, has planted a flag with Ms Truss’ name on each piece of effluent.

A street artist, who goes by the name of Mr Browne, has created a number of protest fake poos along Southsea seafront, pinned with the name of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire.

Mr Browne began his mucky campaign, on the promenade in Southsea, because of the financial crisis which unfolded after the government’s mini-budget.

He said: ‘After three years of Boris as PM, I believed things couldn’t get any worse.

‘Then Liz Truss showed up and I realised how wrong I was. It was as if she had popped out of his backside to bring yet more doom and gloom to our country.

‘I needed to take action. What could I do? Write to my local MP? Stand outside Downing Street with a placard? Buy a spray can and graffiti my discontent on a wall?

Mr Browne said his protest highlights what he says is the 'poo-ey' situation the Prime Minister has landed the country in. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire.

‘No, I decided I had to fight using a weapon few others would dare consider: poo. Dog poo, to be precise.’

The artist made the fake excrement using cornflour, ketchup and soya sauce – surreptitiously planting them along the seafront at key points.

Mr Browne decided to make his own after dog poo became hard to find.

‘I wanted to highlight the poo-ey situation Liz Truss has left the country in and raise a few smiles at the same time,’ he added.

Mr Browne said he will continue his protest until Liz Truss resigns. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire.

‘You’ve heard of a protest song. Well, this is a protest pong. My friend pointed out that this isn’t fake news, it’s fake poos.

‘With the assistance of my 13-year-old daughter, we took matters into our own hands and set up an assembly line of artisan, hand-made dog poo.

‘Being naturally gifted in the arts and crafts, my daughter formed each poo with an artistic flourish using a piping bag.’

Mr Browne’s wife said she first saw ‘brown turds’ on her kitchen table when she came down to make breakfast.

She added: ‘At first, I blamed the cat, until my husband informed me that they were part of a project he was working on with my daughter.’

Mr Browne said the protest has prompted smiles from passers-by.