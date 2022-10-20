Fake poo plastered across Southsea seafront by street artist in mucky campaign against Liz Truss
PILES of fake poo have been spotted along Southsea seafront with the prime minister’s name on.
A street artist is kicking up a stink in a protest against Liz Truss.
The campaigner, who goes by the name of Mr Browne, has planted a flag with Ms Truss’ name on each piece of effluent.
Read More
Most Popular
Mr Browne began his mucky campaign, on the promenade in Southsea, because of the financial crisis which unfolded after the government’s mini-budget.
He said: ‘After three years of Boris as PM, I believed things couldn’t get any worse.
‘Then Liz Truss showed up and I realised how wrong I was. It was as if she had popped out of his backside to bring yet more doom and gloom to our country.
‘I needed to take action. What could I do? Write to my local MP? Stand outside Downing Street with a placard? Buy a spray can and graffiti my discontent on a wall?
‘No, I decided I had to fight using a weapon few others would dare consider: poo. Dog poo, to be precise.’
The artist made the fake excrement using cornflour, ketchup and soya sauce – surreptitiously planting them along the seafront at key points.
Mr Browne decided to make his own after dog poo became hard to find.
‘I wanted to highlight the poo-ey situation Liz Truss has left the country in and raise a few smiles at the same time,’ he added.
‘You’ve heard of a protest song. Well, this is a protest pong. My friend pointed out that this isn’t fake news, it’s fake poos.
‘With the assistance of my 13-year-old daughter, we took matters into our own hands and set up an assembly line of artisan, hand-made dog poo.
‘Being naturally gifted in the arts and crafts, my daughter formed each poo with an artistic flourish using a piping bag.’
Mr Browne’s wife said she first saw ‘brown turds’ on her kitchen table when she came down to make breakfast.
She added: ‘At first, I blamed the cat, until my husband informed me that they were part of a project he was working on with my daughter.’
Mr Browne said the protest has prompted smiles from passers-by.
He added: ‘We have decided to continue with our poo project until Liz Truss crawls back from whence she came.’