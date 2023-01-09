Rio Carraher, age two, had a shock today when his mum, Leah, took him to Starbucks in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth, after a taster day at nursery, where a large number of the Portsmouth FC players were topping up on their hot drinks.

Luke Carraher, Rio’s dad, said that his wife messaged him saying they were all in the shop, and he prompted her to ask for a photo of their son with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘My wife went in with her mum and all of the Pompey players turned up and I told them to ask them for a photo and they agreed without hesitation and they asked if she wanted a photo with all of them or just one.

Two year old Rio Carraher met Portsmouth FC players in Starbucks. Pictured: From L to R: Zak Swanson, Owen Dale, Colby Bishop, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Simon Bassey (interim manager next to child), Sean Raggett, Reeco Hackett, Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume and Joe Morrell stood with Rio Carraher in the middle.

‘I just thought that was lovely. Rio watched the game with me on Saturday and they did the city proud.

‘He absolutely loves football, he adores it. When they left, he said ‘bye Pompey’. I’m a massive Pompey fan as well and wish for the days for them to be in the Premier League so my son can see it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey lost to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, being knocked out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said how he took Rio to his first Pompey game because his nephew was a mascot and that his son, who will be turning three soon, lapped up the energy at the game.

He added: ‘That was amazing and for my son to see the energy and the atmosphere at the game and then for him to see them in the coffee shop. I know for a fact he will look back and love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He had his first day at school today as a taster day so he went for an hour before the big day tomorrow so it is quite momentus for him to go to school and then to see all of the players.