Fareham council boss blasts 'despotic president' Vladimir Putin and pledges support to Ukrainian refugees
A TOP councillor has slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin for the atrocities caused in Ukraine.
Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, has vowed to support any fleeing refugees, as a result of the Russian invasion.
He said: ‘I utterly condemn the horrific attacks taking place currently in Ukraine which has been invaded by the despotic president Putin's Russia.
‘The council, like many of our local residents, would like to help those affected in any way we can.
‘We have therefore set up a donation point at the Civic Offices as we are ideally placed to collect and forward these donations to ensure they reliably get to those most in need.’
Fareham Borough Council has pledged its support to Ukrainian refugees.
It is collecting donations at its Civic Offices, Civic Way, and residents can take whatever they can to the main reception.
People are advised to bring first aid supplies, food items, warm clothes, underwear, and other essentials such as toiletries and sleeping bags
Financial donations can also be made through the British Red Cross and UNICEF, who are providing humanitarian aid in the region.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are also providing pet food, veterinary supplies and wages for daily care staff at their partnered animal shelters in Ukraine.