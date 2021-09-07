Arrangements were made for the Conservative MP, who was the attorney general until last March, to join the meeting in Downing Street ahead of her planned return to work next week.

Special legislation had to be passed by parliament to enable her to take time off from her ministerial duties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Suella Braverman arrives ahead of a Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street on September 07, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

During her absence she was designated minister on leave (attorney general) while her deputy, solicitor general Michael Ellis, was made attorney general.

His place was taken by prisons minister Lucy Frazer.

The return of Ms Braverman means there will have to be at least a limited reshuffle of those ministers directly affected.

SEE ALSO: Charity gets boost with grant

It comes amid persistent speculation the prime minister is preparing a wider reshuffle to clear out underperforming senior ministers.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron