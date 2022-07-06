Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham, has organised the Fareham Senior Citizens’ Fair for Friday, July 19 at Fareham Leisure Centre in Park Lane.

Running between 2pm and 5pm, the event will showcase what’s on offer for the town’s senior residents to combat loneliness, social isolation and more.

Fareham MP and attorney general Suella Braverman. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

In a letter to residents, Ms Braverman said: ‘All too often we hear about the problems that can accompany the ageing process, and I am holding this event to raise awareness of the support that exists within our community.

‘The fair will bring together a wide variety of local charities and organisations, enabling people to browse the stalls at their leisure.