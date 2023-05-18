The Lido will remain shut until 2025, when it is hoped the facility can reopen as part of the celebrations for its 90th anniversary, and this week a structural investigation has been taking place to understand the condition and composition of the pool and lagoons. This includes testing the lido’s concrete and render for strength, carbonation, chloride, water absorption. A permeability adhesion test of the render to the concrete is also being carried out, with the work due to be completed at the end of the week.

Government ‘Levelling Up’ funding was allocated to Hilsea Lido allowing Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with the Hilsea Lido for the People Trust which looks after the Lido, to move forward with a renovation plan for the community facility in the north of the city which failed to open last year after struggling to source much-needed equipment for the running of the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilsea Lido will be closed until 2025

A spokesperson from the city council explained that the samples taken this week will be submitted for laboratory testing in a process which is expected to take about five weeks. Once the results are know the findings will then feed into design plans for the development of the Lido with lead consultants Mace working together with architects Space and Place.

Earlier this year Hilsea Lido Pool for the People Trust said in a statement: ‘(We) look forward to working with this highly skilled team to ensure Hilsea Lido is restored to it’s former glory and ensuring the wishes of the Hilsea Lido community are reflected in the restoration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Unfortunately, due to the works that will be taking place, Hilsea Lido pool will remain closed until 2025, when we look forward to seeing you all again and celebrating the 90th anniversary of Hilsea Lido together.’