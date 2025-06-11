Five HMO plans recommended for approval despite public objections

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

Five proposals to turn homes into shared houses will be debated at Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee next week, with many residents strongly opposed.

The most controversial is for 12 Burbidge Grove in Southsea, where developers want to change a family home into an 8-bedroom, 9-person house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The plan has attracted 105 objections and has been called in by councillor Peter Candlish. People living nearby are worried about the loss of the front garden, no benefit to the local area, and the growing number of HMOs, which they say are replacing family homes.

One objection reads: “The objections raised are all genuine and serious and represent the views of many of the residents not only of Burbidge Grove but the surrounding area. It is beyond my comprehension that this matter has got this far.

“This is a very flawed process if you are ignoring the views of the majority over the avarice of a property developer. These are real lives that will be affected, not faceless and cowardly property developers.

"You and the committee should be embarrassed to be allowing this to continue on for so long affecting the mental well being of all the residents that this will affect.”

Despite the public backlash, council officers have recommended the plan be approved with conditions.

A similar proposal at 92 Kingston Road in Fratton would turn a home into a 9-bedroom HMO. It has received 17 objections and was called in by Cllr Russell Simpson. People have raised concerns about parking, anti-social behaviour, and too many HMOs already in the area. This application is also recommended for conditional approval.

In Baffins, the owner of 180 Stride Avenue wants to turn the house into a six-bedroom HMO. The plan has received six objections and was called in by Cllr Darren Sanders, but council officers are recommending approval.

At 275 Laburnum Grove in Copnor, the owner is applying for a certificate of lawful development to add a seventh bedroom to an existing HMO. This has been called in by Cllr Swann and Cllr Vernon-Jackson, with more than six objections submitted. Again, officers recommend granting permission.

Lastly, 129 New Road in Fratton could be changed into a seven-bedroom HMO. It has received 11 objections and is also recommended for approval.