Former Lee on the Solent sports field is set to be converted into new allotment gardens
The project aims to change the currently unused green space, making it accessible to the public the the plans including the creation of allotment plots, installing water standpipes, building an access track, and parking.
Planning documents state Gosport Borough Council intends the land to be used by residents ‘with a wide age range’ and will be available for use ‘throughout the year’.
They say: “It is intended to provide good visibility across the site to secure passive surveillance of its use.
“The scheme will ensure that facilities are as accessible as possible to users with disabilities and actively includes disabled parking.
“The appearance of the site is altered by the presence of an allotment store, storage bays and allotment plots, which will likely involve the erection of sheds, polytunnels and glass houses by plot holders, the area surrounding the allotment plots will remain as naturalised grassland that is mown twice annually.
“The climate is generally maritime and mild in the winter, the sheltered location lends itself to still cold air and so it is likely to present a minor frost pocket.
“The topsoil has good organic content, with the subsoil somewhat clayey, the surface geology is derived from three million-year-old river terrace deposits over Selsey Sand Formation sedimentary bedrock.”
If approved, the proposal would deliver approximately 50 allotment plots, water standpipes, storage buildings and compost and bark bays.
The application has attracted four comments from members of the public, all of which object to the proposal. Local resident Philip Chester said: “The appearance of allotments is always shabby and historically at the back of a housing area and not front line as visitors enter the town to see what looks like a ‘shanty town’ of odd sheds and plastic structures.”
Another resident, Michael Hawkesworth, added: “I fully supported the previous application for a combined park and small allotment arrangement. I object to this new plan. I suggest that the field reverts to a sports field as it was historically.”