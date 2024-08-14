Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to turn a former solicitor’s office in Southsea into five self-contained flats.

The proposal for Udai Court, Victoria Road North, Southsea is to retrospectively change the building’s use from offices to residential flats.

The site, which covers 200 sqm, is in a convenient location in Southsea, close to Fratton District Centre, Portsmouth City Centre, and Southsea Town Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is on the eastern side of Victoria Road North, near the junction with Montgomerie Road.

The office in Udai Court, Victoria Road North, could be turned into flats.

NOW READ: Police swarm to Queen Alexandra Hospital over concern for welfare of man on grounds

Planning documents state: “The proposed conversion will help to meet local housing needs and rejuvenate the existing building which is located in a highly accessible area. The development will not have any significant effect on the amenity of the adjacent occupiers in terms of noise and disturbance.

“The location is an area where there is great potential to encourage a car-free or reduced parking lifestyle with good transport links and easy access to a wide range of services.

“Each residential unit will include access to a secure cycle parking shelter located in the rear garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is a two-and-a-half-storey semi-detached building, originally built as a large house but later used as office space. In April 2022, permission was granted to convert the offices into four flats. In March 2023, another application was approved to add a rear-facing dormer, increasing the second-floor space.

However, an application submitted in June 2023 to split one of the approved flats into two was rejected by Portsmouth City Council due to insufficient evidence that the earlier conversion work had been done to a level that would allow further subdivision.

To resolve this, the applicant has been advised to submit a new full planning application to convert the offices into five flats.

Local residents and interested parties can review the application and share their thoughts. So far, no comments have been received from members of the public.

Residents can view the application on the council’s website by using the planning reference 24/00895/PLAREG.