Fresh plans to turn a former Portsmouth care home site into 18 new homes

New plans to redevelop the site of a former council-run care home in Southsea into 18 homes have been submitted.
By Josh Wright
Published 28th Jul 2023, 23:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 23:11 BST

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee refused a similar application for the Silver Street scheme – against the advice of planning officers – due to concerns about it blocking light to existing homes and because of the access points. But Yeoman Property Development Ltd said its latest plans had addressed these points, making the development compliant with the council’s planning policies.

“The good quality housing efficiently re-employing underused brown field land in the city of Portsmouth offers an obvious social benefit,” a planning statement submitted with its new application says. “Housing need within the city remains high and developments of this scale should have an impact.”

St Michael’s Lodge was demolished in 2002 and planning permission was granted a decade ago for a replacement 90-bed facility to be built on the site. Initial work was started but later abandoned due to “changes to the care home market” and “lack of enthusiasm” from lenders to help fund the project.

A CGI of the proposed St Michael's Lodge development in Southsea, Portsmouth. Credit: Yeoman Property Development LtdA CGI of the proposed St Michael's Lodge development in Southsea, Portsmouth. Credit: Yeoman Property Development Ltd
A CGI of the proposed St Michael's Lodge development in Southsea, Portsmouth. Credit: Yeoman Property Development Ltd
Dozens of people, including through a 72-signature petition, objected to the application refused last year, saying the proposals were “too crowded” and raising concern that the extra housing would exacerbate shortages of parking on the surrounding roads.

The newest plans propose the construction of 12 houses and six flats – the same number as the previous scheme. Six of these would have been affordable had the committee granted planning permission last October but Yeoman Property said it was now having to consider the viability of this provision.

Changes in the latest set of plans propose a rearrangement of the homes fronting Gold Street to deal with concerns around light and overlooking. It said that changes to double yellow lines on the roads surrounding the development would replace any on-street parking lost as part of the scheme. The council has set a deadline of October 10 for reaching a decision.

To view the plans or comment visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal.

Related topics:PortsmouthSouthseaPortsmouth City Council