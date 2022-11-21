Referring Danny Mart in Ludlow Road to Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire police licensing officer Colin Pollard said 'revocation is the only option' for councillors, as it issued a warning for similar failings six years ago.

Officers investigating the July incident said the store's management was 'deliberately obstructive' and that without the footage it was unlikely they would be able to pursue the report.

During the incident, an employee allegedly twice asked to take photos of the eight-year-old girl and when this request was refused it is claimed the employee grabbed her arm and 'pushed her against a stand'. They said the incident had left the girl 'upset' and her parents 'concerned'.

Nandakumar Vayanaperumal runs Danny Mart in Paulsgrove. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (111170-3)

Police reports show officers visited the shop five times in the weeks following the incident to try to access CCTV recordings, with the store required by its licence to have them available for 31 days, but said each attempt 'was met with resistance'.

In a witness statement, PCSO Rebecca Hambrook said the store management had made it impossible for her to investigate the incident.

'I feel as though [staff] have been deliberately obstructive and has caused me to be unable to complete my enquiries,' she said. 'This has resulted in what will, more than likely, be a "no further action" outcome as there will be no evidence as viewing the CCTV would have either proven or disproven the report.'

Police licensing officer Peter Rackham said he gave shop owner Nandakumar Vayanaperumal just under a month after the initial report was made and was told: 'Police had never helped him, so why should he help the police.'

In 2016 a stolen bank card was used to purchase items from the store and police officers investigating said they 'experienced difficulties' to access CCTV footage and a warning was issued at the time.

The review request to Portsmouth City Council said: 'It is the view of police that revocation [of the shop's alcohol licence] is the only option available to the licensing sub-committee to effectively achieve the prevention of deliberate breaches of licence conditions, deliberate failure to promote the licensing objectives... and any resulting licensing offences.'

The council's licensing sub-committee will meet on Monday (November 28) to consider the review.

Paulsgrove councillor and licensing committee member George Madgwick said he had received 'several' complaints about the business and that its 'quality' had reduced under the current ownership.

'I have no personal negative experience with the store and I have used it in the past,' he said. 'However, the fact the owner has refused to provide CCTV evidence can only have two reasons: the owner doesn't want police to have evidential proof of the assault of the minor, or that the owner doesn't have working CCTV...in clear violation of his licensing agreement.

'As a community, we'd hate to see the store close - it's a vital asset. That being said, I ask the committee to carefully consider the message sent to other traders in the city should this review not have consequences.'

But the shop has received a significant amount of support with a dozen people writing to the council urging councillors not to revoke its licence.

Syd Rapson, the former MP for Portsmouth North and city councillor, said the shop was 'a godsend' for the area.

'I live close to the shop and there are many elderly who rely on the shop,' he said. 'We are disadvantaged by living isolated from other services due to our topography living up the hill. During the pandemic and lockdowns the shop was always available with caring staff, especially the proprioter we call Nanda.

'I am therefore worried that the city council are considering stopping the alcohol licence. Any reduction in trade could undermine the shops ability to trade successfully.'

Store employee Tanzy Gratton said she was 'unaware' of the July incident but said she would have 'happily co-operated' with any police officers had they visited while she was working.