THE votes have been counted and the results for the general election are now in.
Residents across the Portsmouth area have been casting their votes to decide who will represent them as their MP in Parliament.
The exit poll is predicting that the Tories are on course for a large majority and its best result since 1987.
Here is the full list of results in the seats across our area.
We will be updating the list throughout the night.
These are the results for the 2019 general election:
Portsmouth North
Penny Mordaunt (Con) – 28,172
Amanda Martin (Lab) – 12,392
Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem) – 3,419
Lloyd Day (Green) – 1,304
George Magdwick (Ind) – 623
Turnout: 64.6 per cent
Majority: 15,780
Result: Conservative HOLD
Portsmouth South
Stephen Morgan (Lab) – 23,068
Donna Jones (Con) – 17,705
Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) – 5,418
John Kennedy (Brexit) – 994
Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party) – 240
Majority: 5,363
Turnout: 64 per cent
Result: Labour HOLD
Gosport
Caroline Dinenage (Con) – 32,226
Tom Chatwin (Lab) – 8,948
Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) – 5,473
Zoe Aspinall (Green) – 1,806
Turnout: 66.25 per cent
Majority: 23,278
Result: Conservative HOLD
Havant
Alan Mak (Con) – 30,051
Rosamund Knight (Lab) – 8,259
Paul Gray (Lib Dem) – 5,708
John Colman (Green) – 1,597
Alan Black (Social Democratic Party) – 344
Turnout: 64.02 per cent
Majority: 21,792
Result: Conservative HOLD
Fareham
Suella Braverman (Con) – 36,459
Matthew Randall (Lab) – 10,373
Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) – 8,006
Nick Lyle (Green) – 2,412
Turnout: 73.1 per cent
Majority: 26,086
Result: Conservative HOLD
Meon Valley
Flick Drummond (Con) – 35,271
Lewis North (Lib Dem) – 11,716
Matthew Bunday (Lab) – 5,644
Malcolm Wallace (Green) – 2,198
Turnout: 72.68 per cent
Majority: 23,555
Result: Conservative HOLD
East Hampshire
Damian Hinds (Con) – 33,446
David Buxton (Lib Dem) – 13,750
Gaynor Austin (Lab) – 6,287
Zoe Parker (Green) – 2,600
Jim Makin (UKIP) – 616
Eddie Trotter (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party) – 196
Turnout: 74.4 per cent
Majority: 19,696
Result: Conservative HOLD
Chichester
Gillian Keegan (Con) – 35,402
Kate O’Kelly (Lib Dem) – 13,912
Jay Morton (Lab) – 9,069
Heather Barrie (Green) – 2,527
Adam Brown (Libertarian) – 224
Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 109