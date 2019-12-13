Have your say

THE votes have been counted and the results for the general election are now in.

Residents across the Portsmouth area have been casting their votes to decide who will represent them as their MP in Parliament.

The Gosport count underway. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1370)

The exit poll is predicting that the Tories are on course for a large majority and its best result since 1987.

Here is the full list of results in the seats across our area.

We will be updating the list throughout the night.

These are the results for the 2019 general election:

Portsmouth North

Penny Mordaunt (Con) – 28,172

Amanda Martin (Lab) – 12,392

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem) – 3,419

Lloyd Day (Green) – 1,304

George Magdwick (Ind) – 623

Turnout: 64.6 per cent

Majority: 15,780

Result: Conservative HOLD

Portsmouth South

Stephen Morgan (Lab) – 23,068

Donna Jones (Con) – 17,705

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) – 5,418

John Kennedy (Brexit) – 994

Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party) – 240

Majority: 5,363

Turnout: 64 per cent

Result: Labour HOLD

Gosport

Caroline Dinenage (Con) – 32,226

Tom Chatwin (Lab) – 8,948

Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) – 5,473

Zoe Aspinall (Green) – 1,806

Turnout: 66.25 per cent

Majority: 23,278

Result: Conservative HOLD

Havant

Alan Mak (Con) – 30,051

Rosamund Knight (Lab) – 8,259

Paul Gray (Lib Dem) – 5,708

John Colman (Green) – 1,597

Alan Black (Social Democratic Party) – 344

Turnout: 64.02 per cent

Majority: 21,792

Result: Conservative HOLD

Fareham

Suella Braverman (Con) – 36,459

Matthew Randall (Lab) – 10,373

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) – 8,006

Nick Lyle (Green) – 2,412

Turnout: 73.1 per cent

Majority: 26,086

Result: Conservative HOLD

Meon Valley

Flick Drummond (Con) – 35,271

Lewis North (Lib Dem) – 11,716

Matthew Bunday (Lab) – 5,644

Malcolm Wallace (Green) – 2,198

Turnout: 72.68 per cent

Majority: 23,555

Result: Conservative HOLD

East Hampshire

Damian Hinds (Con) – 33,446

David Buxton (Lib Dem) – 13,750

Gaynor Austin (Lab) – 6,287

Zoe Parker (Green) – 2,600

Jim Makin (UKIP) – 616

Eddie Trotter (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party) – 196

Turnout: 74.4 per cent

Majority: 19,696

Result: Conservative HOLD

Chichester

Gillian Keegan (Con) – 35,402

Kate O’Kelly (Lib Dem) – 13,912

Jay Morton (Lab) – 9,069

Heather Barrie (Green) – 2,527

Adam Brown (Libertarian) – 224

Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 109