Citizens will be heading to the polls on July 4 after the announcement was made on May 23.

Mr Sunak, Conservative, is looking to retain his position despite challenges from Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, the Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and others.

Politicians have been out on the campaign trail in an effort to win your vote. Manifestos will be drawn up and promises will be made, but what are the key issues facing prospective candidates in Portsmouth?

We asked The News readers on Facebook to give us the key issues facing the city and those which will sway their vote. Here are a number of their suggestions.

