Red Arrows and a spectacular drone lightshow will be visible in our skies as the city marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day - here is how you can watch.

As previously reported, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening.

When can I watch the Red Arrows in Portsmouth?

The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. It will also feature a flypast from the Red Arrows. According to the Royal Navy website, it will lake place at approximately 2.30pm. A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was due to take place at about 11am, but this is no longer expected to take place in the wake of the Spitfire crash which killed RAF pilot Squadron Leader Mark Long.

While the nakor June 5 events on Southsea Common will only be accessible to ticket holders, the Red Arrows should be visible from outside the barricaded area.

“Spectacular” lightshow