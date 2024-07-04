General Election Havant 2024: Anticipation as ballot boxes arrive at Havant marking start of count
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ballot boxes have officially arrived at the Horizon Havant Leisure Centre which is where the count will be taking place into the early hours of the morning. The arrival of the boxes marks the start of the action as the counters get ready to work their way through thousands of individual votes.
There are approximately 84 people involved in the count consisting of councillors and volunteers - and the main hall at the leisure centre is full of anticipation. Some of the candidates have already arrived at the venue including John Perry, the Reform candidate, and Netty Shepherd, the Green Party candidate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.