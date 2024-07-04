Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballot boxes have officially turned up at the Havant marking the start of the count.

The ballot boxes have officially arrived at the Horizon Havant Leisure Centre which is where the count will be taking place into the early hours of the morning. The arrival of the boxes marks the start of the action as the counters get ready to work their way through thousands of individual votes.

There are approximately 84 people involved in the count consisting of councillors and volunteers - and the main hall at the leisure centre is full of anticipation. Some of the candidates have already arrived at the venue including John Perry, the Reform candidate, and Netty Shepherd, the Green Party candidate.