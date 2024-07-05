Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservatives have held the Gosport constituency during an incredibly difficult night for the party which is predicted to win only 131 nationwide.

After 14 years, the country is poised for huge change as a new government will be formed by the Labour Party with Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, who held onto his Richmond and Northallerton seat, said that he will continue to represent the party as a Member of Parliament.

In a short speech, he congratulated Sir Keir Stamer for winning the election and took responsibility for his party’s loss. “There is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss”, he said.

Dame Caroline Dinenage after retaining her Gosport seat at the General Election. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

There were no surprises in Gosport, where Dame Caroline Dinenage was re-elected with 17,830 votes. Despite the challenging times her party is facing, with strong losses like her colleague Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North, Dinenage kept her seat with a majority of 6,054. She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she was “pleased” to win in a “tough” campaign in Gosport which saw Labour come second with 27 per cent of the vote and Reform UK third with 18 per cent.

Looking forward, she pledged to continue work for Gosport residents, focusing on improving the A32 motorway and medical care, such as GP and dentistry services to residents. “There are so many things that I want to achieve,” she said. “We have already made significant improvements to the transport infrastructure, but the A32 is still not working in the way I’d like it to.

“We have attracted a huge amount of investment in the Gosport peninsula, but there is more to come. I’d love to see improvements in medical care, particularly in GPs and dentistry. I’ve got a few things I’m working on that would potentially help some of those things.” She also mentioned that while many primary schools in Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, and Hill Head are rated “good” or “outstanding,” the secondary schools have not yet achieved that, which would be another focus point of her next stint as the town’s MP.

Full results Gosport

Dame Caroline Dinenage - Conservative - 17,830

Edward Batterbury -Labour - 11,776

Matt Mulliss -Reform UK - 7,983

Timothy Martin Bearder - Lib Dem - 4,039

Anthony Sudworth - Green Party - 1,948

Jeffrey Roberts - Independent 334

Lisa Englefield - Heritage Party -319