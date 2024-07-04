Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservatives in Gosport have said events like Brexit have had a “major impact” on the party as an exit poll points to a record defeat for them and a Labour landslide.

After 14 years of Conservative rule, the nation is waiting for the results of the 2024 general election, with the exit poll suggesting a potential dramatic shift in leadership. The Tories are predicted to finish the night with just 131 MPs, a loss of 241, it would be its lowest number of MPs on record.

Exit poll results projected a Labour win of as many as 410 seats in the House of Commons. The 2024 general election saw a significant increase in the number of candidates, with a total of 4,379 individuals vying for a seat in the House of Commons. This is 981 more than the 2019 election, which had 3,398 candidates.

General election taking place at Gosport Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 4, 2024.Pictured is: Robbie Beech, Conservative candidate for the Gosport by-election in Grange and Alver Valley ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (040724-6488) | Sarah Standing

In Gosport, Caroline Dinenage is defending her seat in a vote that predicts her win. Labour would come second, and Reform would come third. Regarding the exit poll results, Robbie Beech, Conservative candidate for the Gosport by-election in Grange and Alver Valley ward, said that his colleague has done “a lot” for Gosport to support families and the country.

Mr Beech said that events such as Brexit, the war in Ukraine, and Covid-19 had a “major impact” on the party. He said: “Going forward, we need to do more, and hopefully Caroline and myself, if we are elected, can do more for our constituencies in Gosport.”