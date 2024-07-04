General Election 2024: Conservative blames Brexit, Ukraine war and Covid-19 for Tory catastrophe
After 14 years of Conservative rule, the nation is waiting for the results of the 2024 general election, with the exit poll suggesting a potential dramatic shift in leadership. The Tories are predicted to finish the night with just 131 MPs, a loss of 241, it would be its lowest number of MPs on record.
Exit poll results projected a Labour win of as many as 410 seats in the House of Commons. The 2024 general election saw a significant increase in the number of candidates, with a total of 4,379 individuals vying for a seat in the House of Commons. This is 981 more than the 2019 election, which had 3,398 candidates.
In Gosport, Caroline Dinenage is defending her seat in a vote that predicts her win. Labour would come second, and Reform would come third. Regarding the exit poll results, Robbie Beech, Conservative candidate for the Gosport by-election in Grange and Alver Valley ward, said that his colleague has done “a lot” for Gosport to support families and the country.
Mr Beech said that events such as Brexit, the war in Ukraine, and Covid-19 had a “major impact” on the party. He said: “Going forward, we need to do more, and hopefully Caroline and myself, if we are elected, can do more for our constituencies in Gosport.”
Labour representatives in Gosport refused to give a statement on the result. They said the party would make a national comment. Following the voting, the ballot boxes from the 650 constituencies are swiftly transported from the polling stations to the counting centres, where the counts start without delay.
