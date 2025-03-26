A Gosport car wash business is expanding as it moves to an old car showroom.

Abid’s Hand Car Wash at Toronto Place will be moving to larger premises at 133 Forton Road in Gosport after plans were approved by Gosport Borough Council.

Applicant Abid Mahmoud was granted a change of use of the Motor Haven car sales site to enable him to relocate his car wash and valeting business.

Abid’s Hand Car Wash will be moving to the Motor Haven site | Google

It is currently based at unit 15 at Toronto Place on the same trading estate, but is limited by the number of cars that could be valeted, said planning documents.

The planning statement said the move to Forton Road will mean an efficient operation while creating three new jobs.

The decision notice verified that opening hours at the new car wash site would be 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and closed on bank and/or public holidays – not every day from 8am to 6pm as was originally requested.

To minimise noise disturbance, all pumps, compressors, generators, vacuum and similar equipment associated with the washing and vacuuming of vehicles at the site shall be sited within the plant room, and the plant room door kept closed when the equipment is in use, said the decision notice.

The community had been split on the site change, but planning chiefs ruled in favour of the change of use. While there was overwhelming support, objections included fears of noise pollution from the jet wash equipment, traffic congestion, environmental issues around chemical usage, aesthetics and operating hours.

There were 24 public comments received on the planning portal, 16 in favour and eight against the site becoming a car wash.

The site is next to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and St John’s Church, which is home to Quay West Studio.