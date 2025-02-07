Gosport Borough Council does not want to be abolished and believes its councillors are best placed to serve the area’s residents.

A motion was approved by the majority of the Gosport borough councillors at a full council meeting on Wednesday, February 5 to fight against the government fast-tracking plans for devolution and local government reorganisation.

The decision to fast-track the regional application means the establishment of a new strategic mayoral authority for Southampton, Portsmouth, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight, with elections for the new mayor now likely to be held in May 2026.

Gosport Borough Council leader Peter Chegwyn (standing) has hit out at the government's reorganisation plans which could see his authority abolished | LDRS

The government is also looking at creating new unitary authorities for Hampshire, which would be councils dealing with all services for areas of around 500,000 people.

Gosport’s council leader Councillor Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem, Forton) recognised the motion might not make a difference but would not be thwarted. He said: “This council knows what is best for Gosport, not a regional mega council for 500,000 people with all the decisions on Gosport’s future being taken elsewhere.

“Gosport councillors are in tune with Gosport residents – I have spent 46 years of my life as a councillor.”

Cllr June Cully (Lab, Harbourside and Town )said: “We have always believed that Gosport is best served by its local representatives and want to engage with the process to achieve the best outcome and opportunity for Gosport. This is a difficult time and we want to have a seat at the table to get what Gosport wants and deserves.”

Cllr Chegwyn also claimed it would mean all the powers for discretionary spending, things that make being a councillor worthwhile like handing out grants to local people, would go.

He said: “The government needs to sort out funding for adult social care that they have kicked into the long grass. Don’t think that devolution will solve everyone’s problems – it won’t.”

Cllr Zoe Huggin (Con, Alverstoke) said the local government reorganisation was extremely ambitious in timeframe and in its efficiencies, and in these discussions to be mindful of how it will affect people’s jobs.

Councillor Stephen Philpott (Con, Peel Common) said the government announcement had created a “catalyst for chaos”. He also criticised the leader who said his motion was a missed opportunity and he couldn’t vote for the motion.

The government brought forward a white paper on its plans to reorganise local government at the end of last year. Devolution deals aim to transfer powers and resources from the national government to local authorities, allowing councils to collaborate on key areas such as transport, housing, skills, and economic development.

The motion was approved because of the Lib Dem majority and Cllr Chegwyn was disappointed that there was no cross-party agreement. The 10 Conservative councillors present abstained from voting as did the two labour for the second paragraph in the motion. The motion was approved.