Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Win, win, win” – that’s the message from Gosport Borough Council after agreeing to sell land and buildings to make way for seven new affordable homes.

The old Blake Maternity Home site, along with land at Ham Lane, has been sold to Vivid Homes for development following a formal valuation by external valuers. Vivid will pay Gosport Borough Council £325,000 for the freehold land and empty property to build seven new homes at social rents, capped at local housing allowance rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s policy and organisation board chair and leader of the council Councillor Peter Chegwyn said it’s a “win, win, win”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake's Maternity Home pictured in 1989 | Contributed

Concerns were raised that land could be overdeveloped as, if the council’s planning department grants permission for more than seven homes, the council will be paid an extra £10,000 per home.

While he welcomed the sale, Councillor Stephen Philpott (Con, Peel Common) said: “I hope it doesn’t compromise the regulatory board in any way, bearing in mind the regulatory board will be asked to adjudicate on the number of units that go in there. The more units built the more money for the council. Fingers crossed it won’t cause a problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Chegwyn (Forton) joked that the developer may want to build a 17-storey council block, to which Cllr Philpott said: “Well, you are running the council.”

Labour councillor June Culley (Harbourside and Town) said: “[Housing] is something that is desperately needed in the borough.”

She said the council was looking for empty properties, some in disrepair, to give people homes.