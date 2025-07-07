Brand new training nets have been set up at a cricket club after facilities started to show their age.

Workers have replaced all the netting at Gosport Borough Cricket Club to bring it up to standard. A new professional grade artificial surface was also installed at Privett Park, among a raft of other improvements.

Facilities at Gosport Borough Cricket Club at Privett Park have been improved after they were starting to degrade. | Contributed

Pete Robson, cricket club secretary and third team captain, said: “The council has done an excellent job and the practice facility is once again fit for purpose and safe. We are delighted.”

Gosport Borough Council funded the refurbishment at the facility, used by cricketers across the town. A high-quality woven cricket surface has been divided into two net lanes, so multiple people can use them at the same time. An impact-absorbing GeoPad underlay has also been fitted.

Batting screens have also been fitted, with the netting having anti-vermin skirt to stop animals damaging it. Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the local authority, said cricket is popular in the area with residents of all ages. He believes the club is now a great place for people to train and hone their skills.

He said: “We know how important good facilities are, and this work is part of the council's huge investment of more than £1m in sport and leisure right across the borough."

Gosport Borough Cricket Club runs adult men’s and women’s teams, alongside youth sides for boys and girls. More information can be found here.