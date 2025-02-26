Gosport factory pressing ahead with expansion - but new warehouse doesn't have permission

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A packaging manufacturer in Gosport has launched a bid for a new warehouse – despite the fact it is already being built.

Applicant Kevin Eades, of Huhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, has applied to Gosport Borough Council for retrospective permission for the new storage warehouse, including a link tunnel to the main building.

The food and drink packaging manufacturer has two sites in Gosport, Rowner Road and the Grange site at Tichborne Way, according to its website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Huhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, Gosport, is already building its new warehouse but does not yet have planning permissionHuhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, Gosport, is already building its new warehouse but does not yet have planning permission
Huhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, Gosport, is already building its new warehouse but does not yet have planning permission | Huhtamaki UK Ltd/LDRS

The sites produce packaging for hot and cold food including products such as hot boxes, pillow packs, clamshells, trays with film, pizza boxes, ready meals, baking trays and cups.

Consultant Phil Walker, of RJC Mechanical Ltd, said in the supporting statement: “Huhtamaki UK Ltd are investing in a new Warehouse building in the south west corner of their Grange Road factory facility in Gosport.”

See the latest new developments for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

He said: “[The project] is well down the road of construction and as a former employee, running engineering, I’ve been helping them with the planning application side of it. There shouldn’t be an issue because of the location.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the supporting statement, he said the application is for a 32-metre by 11-metre, warehouse building and a joining tunnel that is 19 metres by 7 metres to link the new and existing warehouse.

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

The warehouse, which is already being built, will store paper reels used in the production of paper cups manufactured in the main facility for the food service industry. The reels will be moved around by forklifts.

The supporting document also said there would be a small battery charging area but no office facilities and no more jobs would be created.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm’s website said for the last 80 years, it has developed and manufactured bespoke fibre-based corrugated packaging for a diverse range of markets. It added that it aimed to be at the forefront of the industry by remaining innovative and scouring the market for new materials and techniques.

The council planning chiefs will make a decision on planning application reference 25/00026/FUL by April 1.

Related topics:Gosport Borough CouncilGrange RoadGosportLocal Democracy Reporting ServicePlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice