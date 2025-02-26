A packaging manufacturer in Gosport has launched a bid for a new warehouse – despite the fact it is already being built.

Applicant Kevin Eades, of Huhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, has applied to Gosport Borough Council for retrospective permission for the new storage warehouse, including a link tunnel to the main building.

The food and drink packaging manufacturer has two sites in Gosport, Rowner Road and the Grange site at Tichborne Way, according to its website.

Huhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, Gosport, is already building its new warehouse but does not yet have planning permission | Huhtamaki UK Ltd/LDRS

The sites produce packaging for hot and cold food including products such as hot boxes, pillow packs, clamshells, trays with film, pizza boxes, ready meals, baking trays and cups.

Consultant Phil Walker, of RJC Mechanical Ltd, said in the supporting statement: “Huhtamaki UK Ltd are investing in a new Warehouse building in the south west corner of their Grange Road factory facility in Gosport.”

He said: “[The project] is well down the road of construction and as a former employee, running engineering, I’ve been helping them with the planning application side of it. There shouldn’t be an issue because of the location.”

In the supporting statement, he said the application is for a 32-metre by 11-metre, warehouse building and a joining tunnel that is 19 metres by 7 metres to link the new and existing warehouse.

The warehouse, which is already being built, will store paper reels used in the production of paper cups manufactured in the main facility for the food service industry. The reels will be moved around by forklifts.

The supporting document also said there would be a small battery charging area but no office facilities and no more jobs would be created.

The firm’s website said for the last 80 years, it has developed and manufactured bespoke fibre-based corrugated packaging for a diverse range of markets. It added that it aimed to be at the forefront of the industry by remaining innovative and scouring the market for new materials and techniques.

The council planning chiefs will make a decision on planning application reference 25/00026/FUL by April 1.