Concerns have been raised over plans for a McDonald’s in Gosport with fears voices over litter, rough sleepers and the preservation of an iconic building in the town centre.

The 1930’s building at 111-112 High Street, Gosport was purpose-built for the former clothing retailer Burton before it closed, but now Gosport Borough Council have received two planning applications for the site - one to convert the lower ground floor into a McDonalds’ restaurant and takeaway, as well as seeking permission for the signage.

However, during the application process consultees have raised some concerns including the impact on the town centre caused by an increase in littering with customers failing to dispose of their rubbish correctly. To tackle littering because of the potential for “higher level of takeaway in the proposal,” Gosport’s planning department suggested that the company be responsible for litter over a greater area outside the fast food outlet.

The principal economic development and regeneration officer, Ian Bridges said the plans propose that employees will go on regular patrols to pick up litter within a 150m vicinity of the restaurant. He suggested: “The patrol area be extended to cover the length of the High Street and the main pedestrian side access points.

McDonald's proposed plans for 111 to 112 High Street, Gosport

The Gosport Society, supporting the application, also expressed concern over the proposed shopfront having a recessed door which could encourage rough sleepers, and suggested a change in design frontage to discourage that.

Rachel McMurray from GBC conservation and design said because of the building’s historical connection to retail, social and architectural significance the design and visual impact of the shop frontage was important. She suggested the McDoanld’s fascia board be reduced to the same size as existing Burton’s sign and centralised within the fascia board, the shopfront rebalanced in context of the building front, and the locations of building’s two commemorative stones be preserved.

A Viewpoint Harbour Road resident concerned over “littering and loitering”, as well as “unhealthy eating,” said: “I thought Britain wanted to promote healthy eating to improve wellbeing and save the NHS money. What we need in Gosport High Street is a good high-end restaurant, not another junk food outlet.”

To be creating jobs for Gosport and bringing people into town is a great thing, said a resident in support of the application. He added: “The old McDonald’s should never have closed.”