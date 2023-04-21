Anyone who has taken a stroll along the recently-opened Long Curtain Moat or the Hilsea Shore Path will have seen a flavour of what is to come as work on the latest phase of the project continues. And this week I toured the area known as Frontage 4 which stretches from the back of the Blue Reef Aquarium to the Pyramids where a new promenade and recreation area is being created alongside the all-important sea defences.

Entering the site from the aquarium end you can easily see the huge piles of rocks in the sea in front of the common - which are awaiting placement as part of another phase of the scheme - as well as the hoardings which have been keeping members of the public away from the site while the work is carried out. But once you step through the gates onto what was the old promenade, it is easy to see the work which has been carried out so far. The old prom, currently missing the fencing along the side, joins up to the brand new one with the brightly-coloured stone wall already in place on the outside of what will be the walkway. The pathway of the prom has been prepared and widened ready for it to be raised to a higher level alongside the ‘rock armour installation’ made from of tonnes of rock to protect the coastline.

Carrying further along the coastline, the area in front of the Bandstand Field is in the process of undergoing a transformation to create a recreation area for all to enjoy, with paths leading up to the field, a wavy wall being created and where swinging benches, wildflower areas, bee posts and boulder play areas will be added to create more excitement for children.

The new promenade is taking shape in front of Castle Field where old meets new

Then as you progress further east along the route you reach what will become the ‘Theatre of the Sea’ – a split-level prom with a stepped seating area which will allow visitors to enjoy views of the Solent against the backdrop of the historically-important Southsea Castle. Much of the stone seating area is already in place, with the timber seating still to be added, and I could really get a feel for what the finished design will look like and the difference visitors can enjoy. Gone will be the old narrow path with railings looking down to the sea – and instead it will be substituted for an open air focal point which will be far more pleasant to enjoy either for those just walking through or taking advantage of the new seating. New lighting will also be installed throughout the whole of the area making it far more enjoyable for everyone.

Work is also taking place to protect the boundary walls surrounding the castle and some of the historical treasures which have been unearthed as part of the project, with the walls separating Castle Field from the new prom also being given some TLC.

As we walked further along, we came to the point behind the Pyramids where a stone groyne is being created as part of the rock armour which works to reduce the energy of the waves as they hit the coastline, thereby reducing its destructive force.

The old prom will look vastly different from what was before

The team behind the scheme were delighted at the new arrival of the ‘rock muncher’ which will be used over the next few weeks to help grind down rocks into smaller pieces to help to create 40 artificial tide pools which will be home to snails, barnacles, small fish and other sea life.

Many of those following the scheme’s social media pages have been tracking the progress of the work of the groyne – one of the most visible parts of the project to those walking along the coastal route before being diverted along the path in front of the D-Day Story instead.

However interest in the project is clear for all to see with many people regularly walking up to the East Battery at Castle Field or the West Battery near the bandstand – currently surrounded by barriers to protect it – to keep a eye on the latest work. I just hope the bandstand will be given a lick of paint before the whole area reopens to the public so that it will look as wonderful as I’m sure the whole area is going to be. We will wait and see.

The Theatre of the Sea is taking shape

The entire £160m scheme, led by Portsmouth City Council, is being delivered in six stages with work on Frontage Four expected to continue until spring next year.

The Long Curtain Moat, which opened to the public in February, has been much enjoyed by visitors – including my own family – as part of the Frontage one part of the scheme, while work to install small walled areas, improve the promenade and the proper installation of rocks currently piled in the sea in front of Southsea Common along both the common and Clarence Pier stretches make up Frontage two and three.

Similar improvements will be made in Frontage five from area stretching from the Pyramids to South Parade Pier, where a wall will be put in place between the beach and the prom, as well as ‘beach nourishment’ to put in place more shingle. This will help tackle the issue familiar to anyone who has walked along that area after a storm who will know stones are often found littering the prom. Similar plans are in place for the area in front of Canoe Lake as part of Frontage 6.

I can’t wait to see it all finished!

The 'rock muncher' will play a key role in helping with the creation of the tide pools

For more details on the scheme visit the projects webpage at southseacoastalscheme.org.uk.