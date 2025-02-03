Gosport residents are being urged to have their say to help ambitious regeneration plans for the town’s historic waterfront.

The project team shaping the plans for Gosport Borough Council is hosting a series of events where residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about what their priorities are for the area for both residents and visitors.

Gosport waterfront generation | Gosport BC

It follows the council’s success in securing £18million of Government Levelling Up funding to help improve the area which runs from the Explosion Museum down towards the Submarine Museum. Areas such as Priddy’s Hard, the ferry port, former bus station and marina area potentially part of any plans to create new physical links to encourage more people to use the waterfront as well as tell the story of the area’s heritage through wayfinding, public art and more.

The successful funding bid, when combined with UK Docks' contribution to the Rum Store which is also part of the project represents a £30m total investment in revitalising the town's economy.

Members of the public are invited to meet the project team where they can give feedback on what would help you access and enjoy our historic waterfront; a new name, look and feel for proposed waterfront routes and where public interventions and installations could make a difference. Public feedback will inform the development of a 'masterplan' for the waterfront, being put together by an expert designer over the next few months which will act as a guide for its redevelopment.

Gosport Bus Station will be demolished and replaced as part of the waterfront regeneration plans. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1506) | Sarah Standing

The project team will be at the following locations:

February 4 , 9.30am - 1pm, Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street

February 4, 2pm - 5pm, Tesco - Alver Village Square, Grange Road

February 5 , 11am - 1.30pm, St Luke's Church, Haslar (Haslar Heritage Group meeting)

February 6, midday - 5pm, HEDCA Community Centre, Coombe Road

February 9, 9am - midday, Gosport Leisure Centre, Forest Way

February 9, 1pm - 4pm, Arty's restaurant, Royal Clarence Yard

February 10, 3pm - 6pm, BRWCA, Bridgemary School, Wych Lane

February 11, 10am - 1pm, Elson Community Library and Hub, Chantry Road

Councillor Peter Chegwyn,leader of the council, said "This is your chance to shape the regeneration plan for our historic waterfront, and let us know what your priorities are. We want to know what improvements are the most important to residents, businesses and communities - and where we should focus our activity."

More information on the masterplan will be shared later in 2025. Then the council will consider which options are priorities to progress as part of a first phase of regenerating the historic waterfront.