Gosport seawalls can now be rebuilt after successful bid for funding

More than 18 months after the devastation caused by Storm Eunice, damaged sea defences at Stokes Bay can now be rebuilt.
By Toby Paine
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:01 GMT
It comes as Gosport Borough Council’s bid for more than £759,000 to replace the 135-metre collapsed sea wall was successful. This will restore access to Stokes Bay East car park and the promenade, and safeguard Stokes Bay Road.

Council leader Councillor Peter Chegwyn expressed his enthusiasm, calling it a “brilliant decision” for the community.

“We have been working hard with our partners to get this money and now it’s been pledged,” he said.

“The current wall, built in the 70s, has experienced several serious failures in recent years and repairs are no longer an option.

“In February last year, Storm Eunice caused even more severe damage. On top of that, inflation has made the whole project more costly.

“This funding means we can now start looking forward to a new wall that protects this area, which is vital for transport, recreation and tourism.”

The funding, secured through a joint bid between Gosport Borough Council (GBC) and Hampshire County Council (HCC), was granted by the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee which is made up of regional council representatives, independent members, and experts.

Combined with £450,000 from GBC and £50,000 from HCC, the financial package ensures the project’s viability. Coastal Partners, responsible for coastal management on behalf of GBC, has submitted a planning application for the wall replacement, expected to be decided upon by year-end. Following planning approval, construction is scheduled to start next summer and is expected to take four months.

