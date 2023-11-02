More than 18 months after the devastation caused by Storm Eunice, damaged sea defences at Stokes Bay can now be rebuilt.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as Gosport Borough Council’s bid for more than £759,000 to replace the 135-metre collapsed sea wall was successful. This will restore access to Stokes Bay East car park and the promenade, and safeguard Stokes Bay Road.

Council leader Councillor Peter Chegwyn expressed his enthusiasm, calling it a “brilliant decision” for the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stokes Bay sea wall failure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been working hard with our partners to get this money and now it’s been pledged,” he said.

“The current wall, built in the 70s, has experienced several serious failures in recent years and repairs are no longer an option.

“In February last year, Storm Eunice caused even more severe damage. On top of that, inflation has made the whole project more costly.

“This funding means we can now start looking forward to a new wall that protects this area, which is vital for transport, recreation and tourism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding, secured through a joint bid between Gosport Borough Council (GBC) and Hampshire County Council (HCC), was granted by the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee which is made up of regional council representatives, independent members, and experts.