Gosport's Brockhurst Pharmacy planning major changes affecting all patients
Nishaan Amin, of Brockhurst Pharmacy, has submitted plans to knock through and extend two ground-floor shops at 133 Brockhurst Road to form a new double-fronted chemist.
Mr Amin, whose business is currently at 135 Brockhurst Road, said: “My priority is to get the pharmacy up and running to create a spacious, clean automated dispensary to free up pharmacists’ time and provide other health services.”
He said the health hub can provide services like ear-cleaning, vitamin injections and travel vaccinations, private but low and affordable services, “not like London prices”.
Mr Amin said having two to three consultation rooms means patients can be offered remote as well as face-to-face appointments along with being able to pick up their prescribed medication.
Future plans include working with an e-clinic and prescribing pharmacist service that can offer online appointments. Mr Amin said: “It’s almost like affordable private health care.”
The semi-detached shop was previously a hairdressers. The floor plans that extend the rear of the building will also create space for a storage area, an office and a staff room area.
Applying to Gosport Borough Council for planning permission for the building, a secondary plan is to extend the first floor flat with an additional bedroom to make three. These flat plans have been put on hold until a bat survey can be completed in April – the bat nesting season.
Arbtech, which carried out a biodiversity survey, said there will be no loss to habitat. It recommends that native shrubs and flowering plants are planted within the garden to increase biodiversity. It also recommends at least two bird boxes on the walls after building work is complete to help nesting birds.
The application, with the reference 24/00359/FULL, was due to be decided by December 30.
