The historic waterfront in Gosport is set for a revamp after the council received £18m from the government to breathe new life into the area.

The money from the Government’s levelling up fund is set to transform the historic waterfront with projects that are renovating buildings, with £11m of the cash being used by UK Docks to help bring back to life the Grade II listed Rum Store building at Victoria Quay. It was at the heart of the Royal Navy supply chain during Victorian times when sailors were given ‘rum rations’ during their service in what was the biggest fleet in the world.

Gosport Borough Council said the restoration and redevelopment will benefit residents and visitors to Gosport providing almost 7,000 sqm of commercial mixed-use space. The money will be used to create better walking routes between the town centre and the waterfront and increase footfall connecting the new route to Gosport’s historic fortifications.

The Rum Store will be at the centre of the redevelopment

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: “We’re delighted at the outcome of our levelling up fund bid. The Reconnecting Historic Gosport Waterfront project will help to drive the economy of the borough and create a place for local people to be proud of.

“It’s also a great catalyst for wider redevelopment and regeneration in Gosport; this includes the redevelopment of the old bus station site and our plans for a new cinema and live entertainment venue in the former Criterion cinema. This £18 million will help bring new life into Gosport.

“In addition to enabling us to make the most of the rich heritage and naval history in our borough, the regeneration of the Rum Store and waterfront route could create up to 200 new jobs, reduce antisocial behaviour and increase footfall between the sites.”

UK Docks has invested heavily in the deep water berthing facility since acquiring it and improvements have included a 75T amphibious boat hoist, a 50T boat transporter and a 55T mobile crane. The 5.7-acre site, which offers marine servicing and specialist facilities also has a new, smooth transportation road surface and a refreshment shop run by T by the Sea, that offers high-quality freshly cooked food and beverages.

UK Dock's Jonathan Wilson expressed his delight

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks Marine Services, said: “The Rum Store is a wonderful ex-Ministry of Defence grade II-listed building in Royal Clarence Yard that is steeped in history and which now has the chance to be repaired and regenerated to boost economic development in the area.

“We’re very proud at UK Docks in terms of what we have achieved at Victoria Quay over the last few years but the levelling up fund investment will be a real game changer for the area and we’re determined to play our part in creating something the whole community can be proud of.”

Ben Mason, from UK Docks Marine Services, added: ”This news has come at a critical point for the Rum Store building which couldn’t have been better timed as it will now unlock the full potential of Victoria Quay at Royal Clarence Yard as a focal point for marine services and business as well as enhancing the quality of life for those living in Gosport and its surrounding areas.”

The town’s Conservative MP Caroline Dinenage also said she was delighted at the news.

She said: “I am thrilled that Gosport has finally received the levelling up funding it so desperately deserves to help reinvigorate our town, create jobs and attract visitors to our area and help realise our huge potential.