Gosport has welcomed it’s first axe-throwing centre – and The News was invited to come and try it out.

Down Range Axe Throwing officially opens its doors on Saturday, November 18 and customers have the chance to use five lanes to practice perfecting their skills by throwing axes – and knives – at wooden targets. The new venture, at 18 North Cross Street, is the brainchild of former soldier Colin Smith, who launched the business with tattoo artist and fellow ex-serviceman Ben Davies. Both served in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Colin told The News: "Everyone just enjoys throwing something they shouldn’t – and realising, after your first throw, that it’s not going to come back and hurt you. As soon as you realise that, it’s just good fun throwing an axe. I really wanted to open something that isn’t in this part of Hampshire.

"For an extra pound, you can print out a picture of an ex, your boss, you’re – I don’t want to say – mother in law. Or, if you just want a zombie, we can put it on the target for you.”

He added that everyone who has had a go so far – including local business owners and the team’s friends and family - has “absolutely loved” the experience.

Gosport local Ben Davies – who is also the owner of nearby Team Crunk HQ tattoo studio - said he is excited to welcome customers following “a hectic couple of months” preparing the site for action. Local business owners and friends of the Down Range team will be invited to test out the range in the days prior to the grand opening.

Down Range will cater to parties and other events like hen and stag dos with exclusive hire available. Another service “for a small fee” will give customers the chance to attach pictures of people – such as bosses and fomrer spouses – to the targets and “hit them where it hurts.”

Axe- throwing costs £17 an hour while knife-throwing costs £12. You can find the full details here.

News reporter Joe Buncle got the chance to have a go ahead of the official opening. Watch the video above to see how he got on.

