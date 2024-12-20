Another Gosport town centre takeaway has been given the green light to sell food and stay open until 3am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King’s Dinner Cafe, soon to be called B’eat Burger, has been given permission by Gosport Borough Council to extend its opening hours from 10pm to 3am Monday to Sunday.

Restaurant manager for Generations 2019 Ltd Erkan Yuzer said there is a demand from local people for late-night openings demonstrated by the number of other businesses opening into the early hours in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Dinner Cafe can now stay open until 3am | Google

He said the newly refurbished B’eat Burger at 80 High Street needs to keep up with its competition to meet existing demand and capitalise on late-night customers.

Gosport Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee also heard from Mr Saunders, a local resident who did not wish to give his full name. He represented concerned residents at the meeting on Wednesday, December 18 at Gosport’s Town Hall.

He said residents are concerned about noise and litter from late-night customers because residents’ bedroom windows are on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council solicitor told the licensee that between the hours of 11pm and 3am, there must be an hourly removal of rubbish outside the venue during trading hours. As well as another bin being provided for customers’ rubbish during this time.

The council said notices asking customers to be courteous when leaving the premises must be on display.

Chair Councillor Steven Hammond (Lib Dem, Bridgemary) said it is also in the council’s interest to keep residents happy. If licensing rules are broken, residents can take action by asking for a license review.