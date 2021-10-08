Gosport's Millennium Bridge to be closed for repairs
Residents will have limited access over Gosport's Millennium Bridge for five days this month, due to repairs carried out by the council.
Contractors have been hired by Gosport Borough Council to fix the mechanism that allows boats above a certain height to pass.
Built as a millennium project, the bridge provides pedestrians and cyclists passage over Forton Lake.
Read More
Council leader Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘We understand the importance of the bridge to local residents and businesses, and are sorry that issues concerning the lifting gear have taken a long time to resolve.
‘The work requires specialist knowledge to be done safely, and the pandemic has delayed our plans.
‘However, we're working hard on the repairs now and are hoping the mechanism will be operational before the end of the month, unless unforeseen problems emerge.’
The bridge will be closed from Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.
During these times, there will be no access across the bridge and residents are asked to use alternative routes, signs will be posted to inform people about the closures.