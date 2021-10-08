Gosport's Millennium Bridge to be closed for repairs

The Millennium Bridge Picture: Neil Harris

Contractors have been hired by Gosport Borough Council to fix the mechanism that allows boats above a certain height to pass.

Built as a millennium project, the bridge provides pedestrians and cyclists passage over Forton Lake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘We understand the importance of the bridge to local residents and businesses, and are sorry that issues concerning the lifting gear have taken a long time to resolve.

‘The work requires specialist knowledge to be done safely, and the pandemic has delayed our plans.

‘However, we're working hard on the repairs now and are hoping the mechanism will be operational before the end of the month, unless unforeseen problems emerge.’

The bridge will be closed from Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.