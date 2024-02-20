Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a recent meeting, Portsmouth’s city councillors discussed how these large-scale events contribute to the city’s economy and improve its overall image. Bluegrass, a specialist research firm commissioned by the council, found that the Great South Run, which took place in October last year, had a total economic impact of £4,450,000. The Victorious Festival generated £22,142,000.

The researchers also discovered that non-Portsmouth residents were more likely to participate in the 10k race, while the 5k race was mainly attended by locals. Nearly half of non-resident runners expressed interest in visiting Portsmouth again, 20 per cent said their perception of the city improved, and 30 per cent described Portsmouth as an “excellent” place to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victorious Festival, held from August 25 to 27, attracted 176,082 attendees and 85,770 first-time visitors. The audience profile was largely unchanged from the previous year, with the 45 to 54 age group being the most prevalent.

Sea Girls perform on Sunday afternoon at Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270823-078)

More than 37 per cent of festival-goers stayed overnight, with a rise in the number of visitors staying for four nights or more. Around 27 per cent stayed in hotels or bed and breakfasts, and 19 per cent camped. The majority of attendees (91 per cent) felt that the festival was inclusive of the entire community, and nine out of 10 people reported feeling happy and experiencing a positive impact on their well-being. Perceptions of Portsmouth were generally more positive compared to previous years. Thirty-eight per cent of festival-goers said they were likely to visit Portsmouth again, up from 33 per cent in 2022. An additional 38 per cent said their perception of the city improved after attending the festival.

Cosham councillor Mary Vallely said: “This is really good evidence for us to sell these events and I’m really pleased that it’s been done because we can use it at will.”