On Tuesday, June 7, the House of Commons took on the House of Lords in the 34th Macmillan Cancer Support annual tug of war.

The event, held in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox, was hosted at College Garden in Westminster Abbey and involved a number of teams battling it out to be crowned the tug of war champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond in the Westminster tug of war. Picture: Contributed

A cross-party female team including Labour’s shadow chancellor Angela Rayner and Hampshire MPs Caroline Dinenage and Flick Drummond had a good run in the competition as the male MPs kept an unbeaten streak in the competition.

Ms Dinenage, Gosport MP, said: ‘It was really great to have helped raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support by being a part of the House of Commons women’s tug of war team.

‘It may all be about the taking part - but of course my team were determined to win, in memory of our friend Jo Cox MP, who was a supporter of this event.

‘It was fun be part of a victorious Tory/Labour coalition - just for one evening.’

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 650,000 people with cancer have experienced disruption to their cancer treatment or care.

Macmillan is committed to helping everyone who needs them from the point of diagnosis, to help people find their best way through.