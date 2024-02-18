Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hampshire Farm Car Park in Yarrow Road is closing tomorrow (February 19) so engineers can start work at the entrance way. Havant Borough Council said issues are persisting despite previous efforts to fix the problems.

The Hampshire Farm Car Park is closing for drainage repairs. Picture: Havant Borough Council.

The local authority reported on Facebook: "Hampshire Farm Car Park, in Emsworth, will undergo improvement works to the entrance starting from Monday, February 19.

"The surface and material have been failing due to lack of effective drainage in this section of the car park, and this issue has persisted despite the work that was completed last spring/summer."