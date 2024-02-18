News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire Farm Car Park in Emsworth closing due to persistent drainage problems - when

A car park in Emsworth is being shut down to deal with drainage problems.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
The Hampshire Farm Car Park in Yarrow Road is closing tomorrow (February 19) so engineers can start work at the entrance way. Havant Borough Council said issues are persisting despite previous efforts to fix the problems.

The Hampshire Farm Car Park is closing for drainage repairs. Picture: Havant Borough Council.The Hampshire Farm Car Park is closing for drainage repairs. Picture: Havant Borough Council.
The local authority reported on Facebook: "Hampshire Farm Car Park, in Emsworth, will undergo improvement works to the entrance starting from Monday, February 19.

"The surface and material have been failing due to lack of effective drainage in this section of the car park, and this issue has persisted despite the work that was completed last spring/summer."

No time frame has been given for when the area will reopen. The council added: "The car park will be closed during the works and reopen as soon as possible once the work is completed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

