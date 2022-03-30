Hampshire MPs say they are offering up their homes for Ukrainian refugees

Under the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, people are able to house refugees in their homes, with financial support also being provided.

It comes as thousands of Ukrainians flee their home country every day, as the war with Russia rages on.

MP Caroline Dinenage

Now, Hampshire MPs have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they will be doing their bit.

Many MPs across the county claim accommodation allowances for a second home, leading some to believe they are in the best position to help out.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage is one of those who has registered for the scheme.

She said: 'I think it is of the utmost importance that we all help to support Ukrainian refugees as best we can and since the outbreak of the conflict I have been doing all I can to assist in my role as MP.

Ukrainian evacuees rush to board a train en route to Warsaw at the rail station in Przemysl. Picture: Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

'Although I have recently made the decision to relinquish my IPSA funded second home, I have indeed registered my home in Gosport for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.'

Another Hampshire MP, who has been kept anonymous, has offered their home as part of the initiative.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme is open to Ukrainians living in their home country prior to January 1, plus their immediate family members.

To take part, people can register their interest online, before being matched with a refugee.

A government spokesman said: 'Our Homes for Ukraine scheme opened for applications eleven days ago and has seen an incredible response from the British public with over 25,000 completed applications.

'The first visas were issued by the Home Office the weekend before last and we have seen Ukrainians starting to arrive under the scheme.

'The Home Office have made the process quicker and easier – the visa form is shorter and valid passport holders can apply online and complete biometric checks in the UK.'

The sponsorship is for six months, with accommodation being the only requirement.

For people who can accommodate one or more household, the government will provide a 'thank you' payment of £350 per month.

MPs are also eligible for this cash but are not obligated to claim it.

At the end of the six month sponsorship, hosts and their guests can continue the arrangement for as long as they see fit.

The monthly government payments will continue for up to one year.

For more information and to register your home for the scheme, go to gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine.

