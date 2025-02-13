Plans are afoot to transform the Harvester on Eastern Road into a Miller and Carter steakhouse.

Mitchells and Butlers, the company behind both chains, plans to invest in the building, carrying out much-needed repairs and upgrading it to a more high-end dining experience and has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission to carry out the works.

Currently known as The Great Salterns, the Harvester restaurant is a popular spot for families, especially in the summer when visitors enjoy the views over Salterns Lake with the venue’s salad bar a firm favourite. If approved, the changes aim to create a modernised bar and restaurant.

Great Salterns Harvester

Changes inside the restaurant

Inside, the bar will be moved back to its original location in the front left-hand room of the building. Some modern partitions and screens will be removed to create a more open space, while new booth seating and screens will be installed.

The only structural change inside the building will be the addition of two sets of bi-fold doors in the rear extension, which was added in the 1990s. A small section of the original back wall and five non-structural posts will also be removed to improve the layout.

Exterior upgrades

Outside, the roof and parapet walls will be repaired. A new lighting scheme will be added, including floodlights, wall lights, and lantern lights at the front.

To create more parking spaces, a small planting bed will be removed, adding five extra spots. The fences and gates in the service yard on the south side of the building will also be replaced.

A key feature of the new Miller and Carter restaurant will be a large bull sculpture, which is the symbol of Miller and Carter. It will be placed on a slate-clad plinth between the curved staircases.

While there will be many improvements, the size of the building will remain the same. The only visible change to the outside will be the addition of the bi-fold doors in the rear extension.

Miller and Carter establishments offer a wide range of steaks and other main dishes, a well-stocked bar and a relaxed but upscale atmosphere. It’s closest venue is currently in Bursledon.

Portsmouth City Council will make a decision on planning application 24/01511/FUL, and listed building consent 24/01512/LBC, once the public consultation period is over.